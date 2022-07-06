Dry, pleasant weather on tap through Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A seasonably warm day across western Mass with temperatures maxing out in the lower to mid 80s for most of the valley and some upper 70s in the Berkshires. Higher humidity through the morning and early afternoon adding to that warmth, though dew points continue to fall.

This evening will be pleasant with drier air building in on a healthy northwesterly breeze. Temperatures fall through the 70s this evening and 60s tonight. Early morning lows dip into the 50s with the help of clear skies and light to calm wind.

High pressure remains in control Thursday, keeping our day rain-free. A light south-southeasterly breeze will bring in more clouds for the afternoon and humidity slowly rises later in the day as well. High temperatures should get back to the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

Our next chance for showers still looks to be Friday, however the latest trend is for a drier forecast and low chances for wet weather. Not the best news as we remain in moderate drought across the Pioneer Valley. A stalled front lingers over the mid-Atlantic, keeping showers too far to the south Thursday night into Friday morning. It turns humid and quite warm Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring a chance for spotty showers or a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. At this point, there is no severe risk for New England.

Behind a departing cold front, strong high pressure over central Canada will build toward New England, bringing a shot of refreshing air. Low humidity expected to last the weekend along with mostly clear skies, light breezes and seasonable temperatures. Temps turn a bit chilly Saturday night with some upper 40s possible!

Next week is trending warmer with daily highs in the middle to upper 80s potentially all week. Humidity rises Tuesday to Thursday along with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

