East Longmeadow Police search for suspect who fled traffic stop

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in East Longmeadow are searching for a man who they said fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday. They noted he’s known to have a violent history involving firearms and drugs.

East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams told us the suspect ran from Shaker Road up to the wooded area between Shaker Road and Prospect and Chestnut Streets.

Investigators said that after 2 p.m., an officer saw a car driving on Shaker Road and knew the owner, now identified as 24-year-old Radames Llanos, had a suspended license.

Williams told Western Mass News that the officer stopped the car and had the driver get out while he searched the inside, which is when the suspect took off.

Police said they found nine pounds of marijuana, a firearm, and $20,000 in cash in the car.

Police seized a gun, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop in East Longmeadow on July 6, 2022. (East Longmeadow Police)

Williams said they called in the help of Chicopee and Monson Police Departments, as well as the Mass. State Police, who all brought their K-9 units. We also saw a Mass. State Police helicopter overhead searching for Llanos.

Police said they were not able to find him after nearly two hours.

“We’re pretty sure we know who he is and if we are not able to locate him, we will be applying for a warrant for his arrest on a number of charges. We would encourage him to turn himself in,” Williams explained.

He said they have terminated their search and will continue their investigation to try to locate the suspect.

Llanos is approximately 5′ 7″ tall. He was last seen wearing white shorts and no shirt. Police said that he has a beard and several tattoos.

Williams noted they do not believe there is any current threat to the public, but if you have any information or see something suspicious, you should call police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.