EMTs help revive dog rescued from Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A family pet rescued from a fire in Springfield this week was revived by emergency responders.

“We all just kind of do what we do best: just jump in there and try to do what we can,” said Nichole Fox.

American Medical Response crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Webster Street in Springfield late Monday night. Firefighters had gotten all the people out, but then a family dog was discovered inside and the AMR emergency responders jumped into action.

“Fire…heard barking on the third floor, but that kind of subsided a little bit and by the time they got down, they said they had a dog and at that time, we didn’t know how long the dog had been up there…had to be at least 30 minutes,” said Cam Griffin.

Western Mass News caught up with Griffin, Fox, and Blair Barlow who shared their lifesaving techniques.

“We just gave him some rescue breaths, gave him some oxygen, and gave him some medication to try to help him breathe better…We poured some cold water on him, gave him some icepacks, had one of our EMTs go over to a neighbor’s house and get some water. Eventually, he was able to sit up, drinking water on his own, and eventually, we got to give him back to his family,” Fox explained.

“The family was very thankful and we told them to bring him to the vet as soon as possible,” Griffin added.

Overall, the responding EMTs were just happy to help-

“It was great. Fires are really awful. They are really destructive not just to people’s personal property, but people lose their lives, pets lose their lives, so it’s really sad. He could have died from smoke inhalation in that house, he could have been burned really badly and he wasn’t, so it’s a happy day,” Barlow said.

