Getting Answers: insurance coverage for fires caused by illegal fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After illegal fireworks were linked to a major fire that severely damaged a Springfield house this week, a Western Mass News viewer reached out to us and asked what insurance covers in situations like this.

Joe Leahy, president of Leahy and Brown Insurance and Realty, told us what you’re entitled to depends on the situation, so we had him break it down for us.

“They want to pay claims. That’s the business they are in. If they don’t want to pay claims, go sell hot dogs,” Leahy said.

After illegal fireworks caused a fire on Webster Street in Springfield on the Fourth of July, a Western Mass News viewer reached out to us and asked what insurance would cover in this situation, so we brought questions to a local expert.

“I would argue that there’s probably coverage in most situations,” Leahy added.

Leahy said if fireworks, which are illegal to possess and use in Massachusetts, cause property damage, you are likely entitled to full coverage minus your deductible, even if you damage your own house.

“I mean it is an accident. They weren’t trying to intentionally damage their own property,” Leahy explained.

Leahy did specify these claims vary on a case-by-case basis, depending on who your carrier is and he warned if you set off fireworks and they hit a neighbor’s property, you could be up a creek.

“Getting sued, getting sued by your neighbor who suffered damage,” Leahy noted.

The problem could be bigger if renters are involved.

“I’ll give you a great example. It’s a multifamily with two rental units…They lose all their contents in the ensuing fire. You can rest assured they’re going to be coming after you also,” Leahy said.

The circumstances surrounding Monday night’s fire are not yet known, so specific coverage questions cannot be answered in that case, but Leahy said, in general, those displaced in such a fire may be entitled to coverage while they look for a place to live.

“You can’t live in your home, but you got to go rent a place, you still gotta pay your mortgage, you still gotta pay your taxes and all those bills. That’s what the loss of use coverage goes for,” Leahy added.

We checked with the Springfield Fire Department. They said Monday night’s incident remains under investigation by the city’s Arson and Bomb Squad.

