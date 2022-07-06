Holyoke Police investigating shots-fired call on South Bridge Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating after they received a report of shots fired on South Bridge Street Monday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, police received the report around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived on scene and were told that the driver of a black sedan was traveling southbound on South Bridge Street when they struck a firearm out the driver-side window and fired into the air.

Police said that they recovered 2 dozen spent bullet casings at the scene.

As of Tuesday, no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. People may also send information anonymously through Text A Tip.

