Springfield courthouse employees concerned over conditions after deep clean

File photo of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, MA
File photo of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, MA(Western Mass News)
By Paris Dunford and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield is back open after crews worked to clean the building over several days, but concerns about mold and other health issues remain.

The courthouse was closed from last Friday until Wednesday morning. During that time, deep cleaning of the building was to be done, according to a settlement recently reached between the Massachusetts Trial Court and a group of courthouse employees who had filed a lawsuit, calling for a new courthouse to be built.

However, some employees inside the building today said it doesn’t look like that cleaning was completed. Now, the attorney representing those employees is filing for a breach of contract.

“At least one of the plaintiffs believes it’s a material breach of the agreement and we’re going through that enforcement mechanism now to contact the settlement coordinator and start that process,” said Attorney Jeff Morneau.

Morneau said he’s learned the cleaning company was only told to clean areas up to six feet high. He is in the process of trying to confirm that was the case.

We’ve reached out to the Massachusetts Trial Court for a response.

We speak with employees from inside the courthouse to learn more about what their experience was when they walked into work this morning tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

