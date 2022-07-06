Advertisement

Springfield officers stop alleged catalytic converter theft

This photo shows a catalytic converter that was recovered during an arrest on July 6, 2022
This photo shows a catalytic converter that was recovered during an arrest on July 6, 2022(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police officers are being credited with stopping an alleged catalytic converter theft that was in progress.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were on-patrol on Boston Road around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, with the windows down on their cruiser, when they heard a hackzall running.

They determined the location of the sound and reportedly found Tyran Mohown, 45, of Springfield, under a car.

Investigators recovered a hackzall and a bag that had a catalytic converter inside. Walsh noted that the car under which Mohown was found still had its catalytic converter in tact.

Mohown was placed under arrest on charges including two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, larceny under $1,200, attempted larceny under $1,200 and possession of a burglarious instrument.

