Springfield smoke shop addresses FDA’s pause on Juul product ban

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FDA’s ban on the sale of Juul e-cigarette products has been lifted temporarily as further data is being collected.

“I never got any communication from either my wholesaler or Juul Labs. They never sent me any communication,” said David Glant, owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop in Springfield.

Glant told Western Mass News that, right now, there are only restrictions in Massachusetts on flavors and how much of the Juul product you can buy. He added that even though he never actually stopped selling the product, it wouldn’t really affect him if the ban were to stay.

“Juul makes up probably less than five percent of my sales, maybe even less than that, you know. If they were going to ban it, it wouldn’t really hurt me in my bottom line to begin with,” Glant explained.

Glant told us if a permanent ban does go into effect and the FDA starts to crack down on the sale of Juul products, he expects smoke shops will be notified.

The FDA announced the decision to allow Juul labs’ vaping products to stay on the market temporarily, citing “scientific issues” that warrant a review of the agency’s ruling last month to ban the company’s e-cigarettes.

“I really thought that this was going to be precedent setting and that maybe we would see more oversight and less vaping products in the market,” said Ananda Lennox, coordinator of the West Springfield Care Coalition.

Lennox told Western Mass News she’s shocked by this latest development.

“This is all changing so quickly. It sounds like what’s happening is the FDA is kind of in unchartered territory. They had not oversight of these vaping products when they first hit the market and so they’ve been trying to catch up,” Lennox noted.

Lennox told us she’s disappointed by this decision. Since she works with students, she knows how easy it is for kids to get access to these products and she believes they are detrimental to their health.

“…Working in prevention following what’s happening with vape products and how they kind of had unfettered access to our young people and seeing that vaping is taking hold of middle school students now. It used to be upperclassmen and then it got younger and younger, which is what we see happening. I think my feeling is intense frustration,” Lennox explained.

However, she still has hope the FDA will go back to their original decision.

“I’m not sure if this is a step back or not. I think they said it was a stay for right now, so it looks like they have to do more investigating. I would hate to see, you know, like the FDA has to do its job and has to do its job well, so if Juul has legal evidence that they haven’t, then they have every right for that stay to be in place. The FDA hopefully, I’m hoping, has not done a bad job and that there is enough information that they can move forward with at least restricting these vape products,” Lennox

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.