State Police trainee injured after shooting self in leg at academy

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts State Police trainee has been injured after accidentally shooting himself Wednesday morning.

State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that the trainee suffered a non-life threatening injury to his lower leg after he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise at their academy in New Braintree.

Medical staff at the academy provided treatment immediately and the trainee was conscious and alert when he was taken to an area hospital.

Procopio added that the incident remains under investigation by the department’s Division of Standards and Training.

