Town by Town: Chicopee farmers’ market, Agawam smoke detectors, free computer classes

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Town by Town is visiting Chicopee, Holyoke, and Agawam.

A farmers market in Chicopee, sponsored by the Valley Opportunity Council (VOC), kicked off on Wednesday.

The farmers’ market will take place every Wednesday during the summer through September 14t and will bringing the community together to focus on health and nutrition.

VOC has run the Chicopee Farmers’ Market for more than 20 years with over 2,500 visitors every summer to give local farmers and small vendors the opportunity to sell their fresh produce and goods to the community.

In Agawam, the fire department is seeking donations for smoke detectors to support their install program.

Recently, the department began installing hardwired smoke detectors for the first time as part of a local fire safety initiative.

We’re told the program has been very successful and demand for the hardwired detectors has far exceeded expectations. As a result, supplies of the detectors are running low.

Wednesday also marked the start of sign-ups at the Holyoke Public Library for free computer classes.

The classes are aimed at helping people brush up on computer basics or to help beginners. Classes will be held on the third floor of the library.

