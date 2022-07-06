Advertisement

Truck crashes into Monson home

A truck crashed into a Monson home on July 6, 2022
A truck crashed into a Monson home on July 6, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on-scene after a truck crashed into a Monson home.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m. Wednesday on Dunhamtown Road.

Investigators believe that the driver may have suffered a medical condition, then hit a guardrail, before hitting the house.

Crews from Monson Police, Palmer Police and Fire, and the Mass. State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

