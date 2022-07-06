Truck crashes into Monson home

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on-scene after a truck crashed into a Monson home.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m. Wednesday on Dunhamtown Road.

Investigators believe that the driver may have suffered a medical condition, then hit a guardrail, before hitting the house.

Crews from Monson Police, Palmer Police and Fire, and the Mass. State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene.

