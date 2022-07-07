Anti-gun violence march planned for Saturday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Plans are underway for a gun violence march and festival on Saturday to stand up against recent violence in the city of Springfield.

“There’s a lot of gun violence going on here in the city of Springfield and a lot of our leadership has been quiet as far as solutions and ideas that we can do to curb the gun violence that’s happening,” said Donnell Wright, CEO of Innervision Empowerment and Consulting Center.

Wright told Western Mass News why he decided to organize a march against violence in the city of Springfield on Saturday.

“We are not powerless against gun violence in this city. There are things that can and need and should be done to curb this gun violence,” Wright explained.

The march will start at 11 a.m. at the former Aquarius Club and end at Magazine Park followed by a festival that will feature various music groups and guest speakers.

As for the message they hope to spread by hosting a march against violence, Monty Montgomery, director of community affairs at Innervision, told us, “It is time to come together as a community and as a city. Throughout the country, everything is going so bad, messed up right now.”

Wright said all are welcome to march alongside with them.

“I hope people will come out and support it. Springfield can be somewhat fragmented and clique-ish and I want people to know that this is a non-political event. We’re not blaming the mayor, we’re not blaming the police department. This is an all-inclusive event,” Wright noted.

The festival will take place at Riverfront Park after the march ends on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.