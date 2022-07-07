Attorneys for courthouse employees detail breach of contract complaints

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about a breach of contract filed against the Massachusetts Trial Court following what was supposed to be a deep cleaning of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield over the holiday weekend.

Attorneys announced Thursday morning that they filed a breach of contract for two separate reasons. One of those reasons, which we brought you Wednesday, centers around employees from inside the courthouse who were disappointed to see the results of what was supposed to be a deep clean. Pictures they shared with Western Mass News showed some areas appeared to not have been touched.

Attorneys also said the trial court did not start the process to conduct an occupational health hazard study in the timely manner they were supposed to under an agreement reached in May and they claim that is another breach of contract.

“Almost nothing has been done by the trial court at this point and people who work in the building continue to get sick and die from various forms of cancers while the trial court leaders from Boston continue to ignore their duties and responsibilities that they agreed to in writing,” said Attorney Jeff Morneau, one of the attorneys representing the courthouse employees.

The purpose of that study is to investigate who has experienced health issues and if those issues were caused by the toxic mold from inside the building.

Attorneys said state officials had two days from the settlement signing day to start the process.

We’ve spoken with the settlement coordinator, former Judge John Payne, to see what this will mean moving forward. We’ll have those details tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

