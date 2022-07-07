The Choco Band performing at MGM’s Free Music Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Free Music Fridays are back at MGM Springfield. The Choco Band, who will be featured this week, spoke exclusively with Western Mass News about their ties to the Springfield community.

Members of The Choco Band first came together back in 2015 and it didn’t take long to know they were a perfect fit.

“It was right here in Springfield…in a party. We go together, we put on speaker, a computer, and go ahead,” said band member Angel Gonzalez.

They have come a long way since then. The band members are originally from Puerto Rico and now, they travel all over the world.

“Now, we be like a family. We go to different countries and the people like us. We just like to meet people, different people, and have fun,” Gonzalez added.

While they are classified as a Latin band, they said there is a little something for everybody.

“If you ask for salsa, we do salsa, If they ask for merengue, we do merengue...Everything we can do to have the people happy,” Gonazelx noted.

Venues in New York City and Boston are some of their favorites, but they said playing in Springfield holds a special place in their hearts.

“How the people accept the group, the band, and how they love what we do,” Gonzalez added.

You can catch Free Music Fridays at The Plaza at MGM Springfield starting at 7 p.m.

“Come with your family, It’s going to be outside, it’s going to be a nice day, good night, and you are going to have fun,” Gonzalez said.

