Holyoke marijuana dispensary selling plants to grow at home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A marijuana dispensary in Holyoke is now selling pots plants for people to grow themselves at home.

Canna Provisions is now selling four popular strains in plant form for those interested in growing at home.

“Fortunately, Massachusetts is a state that allows home grow and we love that. We want to support that and what better way to support that than to have clones for people to purchase,” said Canna Provisions CEO Meg Sanders.

Western Mass News met with the executive team on Thursday, who made this opportunity to grow at home possible.

“So we have the amazing ‘Chemdog’ who has a lot of insight on how to grow clones and how to grow plants,” Sanders explained.

Greg Krzanowski is their head grow expert, known as ‘Chemdog.’ He has been in the marijuana business for 20 years and told Western Mass News how they are able to legally sell the potted plants legally.

“You’re allowed to sell clones, you’re allowed to sell plant material. It wasn’t until, I believe, six or seven months ago they figured all of that out, but now you are allowed to sell clones as long as they are under a certain height and tested and these have all been tested,” Krzanowski said.

He told us what makes these plants so special.

“I have the original clone, so the original mom. I had you take the clone and you can just keep reproducing that plant over and over again, so I have the original clone plant from back from 1991, ‘94, and 2000…the main chems I started back then…and finally, 22 years later, I am finally starting to release some of them to the public,” Krzanowski added.

However, there is a limit to how many plants a person can buy.

“The limit is six. That is based on the plant material that an adult is allowed to have at this stage of growth within the plant,” Sanders noted.

For those who purchase a plant, but don’t know where to go from there, “We are giving people information via email and we hope to get to the point where we have videos and ‘Chemdog’ telling people ‘This is what I’m doing right now and this is how you do it’ and that’s the program we are currently building,” Sanders said.

These plants will be available for purchase for a limited time only through July 10.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.