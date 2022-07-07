Staying warm and humid through Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure remains in control this afternoon keeping us mainly dry with just the chance of a spot shower or sprinkle this evening. A light south-southeasterly breeze will cause humidity to slowly rise with dew points creeping into the mid-60′s this evening.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, milder and muggy with low temperatures in the 60′s. We can’t rule out a spot shower along with some patchy fog.

Expect a warm, humid Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures climb quickly, from 60s early to mid 80s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Some darker clouds may form in the afternoon along with a spot shower, but most look rain-free. Mugginess hangs tough into the evening, but diminishes overnight.

Behind the departing cold front, strong high pressure over central Canada will build toward New England, bringing a shot of refreshing air. Low humidity is expected to last the weekend along with clear nights and sunny days, light breezes and comfortable temperatures. In fact, temps turn a bit chilly (you don’t use chilly very often in July) Saturday night with some upper 40s possible by Sunday morning.

Next week is trending warmer with daily highs in the middle to upper 80s potentially all week. Humidity rises Tuesday to Thursday along with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

