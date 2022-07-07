Officials confirm 10 new cases of monkeypox in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health have confirmed more cases of monkeypox in the Bay State.

On Thursday, the department said 10 more cases have been confirmed in adult males over the last seven days. The new cases bring the total to 31 cases in Massachusetts residents since the first case was confirmed on May 18.

Local and state health officials are now working with the patients and their healthcare providers to identify those who might have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. Those with monkeypox are advised to isolate and avoid contact with other people until they are no longer infectious.

“Although many of the early cases were associated with international travel, recent cases are not. Gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men make up a large proportion of the cases identified to date. However, the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ community, and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk,” Mass. DPH added in a statement.

The CDC has determined that there have been 605 cases of monkeypox this year in United States residents and there have been no deaths in the country or globally related to this outbreak. Patients generally recover fully in two to four weeks.

