Police conducting investigation along Hamilton Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along Hamilton Street in Holyoke.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing several cruisers and evidence markers in the roadway.

We have reached out to Holyoke Police for further details, but have not yet heard back.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.