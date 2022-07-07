Advertisement

Police conducting investigation along Hamilton Street in Holyoke

Police were called to Hamilton Street in Holyoke on July 7, 2022.
Police were called to Hamilton Street in Holyoke on July 7, 2022.(Western Mass News)
By David Winstrom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along Hamilton Street in Holyoke.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing several cruisers and evidence markers in the roadway.

We have reached out to Holyoke Police for further details, but have not yet heard back.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

