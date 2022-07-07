Portion of Main Road in Montgomery closed due to downed trees and wires

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is issuing a traffic alert Thursday morning.

According to officials, Main Road is closed at New State Road and Carrington Road due to downed trees and wires.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes while crews work to make repairs.

No word on when the road is expected to reopen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.