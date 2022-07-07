Advertisement

Portion of Main Road in Montgomery closed due to downed trees and wires

Main Road closed due to downed power lines
Main Road closed due to downed power lines(Russell - Montgomery Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is issuing a traffic alert Thursday morning.

According to officials, Main Road is closed at New State Road and Carrington Road due to downed trees and wires.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes while crews work to make repairs.

No word on when the road is expected to reopen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

We’re hearing what local leaders have to say after employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse...
State Rep. Ramos reacts to employee concerns over courthouse cleaning
After illegal fireworks were linked to a major fire the severely damaged a Springfield house...
Getting Answers: insurance coverage for fires caused by illegal fireworks
Town by Town is visiting Chicopee, Holyoke, and Agawam.
Town by Town: Chicopee farmers’ market, Agawam smoke detectors, free computer classes
Western Mass News obtained the settlement agreement between the Massachusetts Trial Court and...
Attorneys file breach of contract complaint over cleanup at Springfield courthouse