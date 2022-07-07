Residents express concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several viewers reached out to our newsroom expressing concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments.

We spoke with one mother who lives in one of the buildings. She described the problems she has been dealing with in her apartment and she claims the property manager has done nothing to fix them.

“My apartment having roaches, mice, broken stuff broken tiles people breaking inside of the gate inside of the front door which there’s two main doors the two main doors are not safe I never feel safe in there,” said an anonymous Pearl Street Tenant.

A viewer, who wishes to remain anonymous, reached out to Western Mass News, expressing concerns about the living conditions in her Springfield Gardens Apartment on Pearl Street. She shared pictures with Western Mass News, showing areas she is concerned about. She told us she has filed numerous complaints about the issues with her property manager, but nothing has been done.

“Everything is documented...I have reported to the mayor, I have reported to code enforcement they have come several times over her I ask for help,” the tenant said.

She added that she is a mother of four kids and had to bring her two-year-old daughter to the hospital recently after noticing alarming symptoms from what she believes is black mold in her bathroom.

“I took her to the hospital to see they came to say that her lungs seem a little bit damaged not a little bit damaged, but they are going to get a little damaged if she continues to breathe the air around me which is contamination of black mold,” the tenant said.

Western Mass News did reach out to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office for comment and we received a statement that reads:

“Springfield Building and Code Enforcement is aware of the ongoing situation with Springfield Gardens and are taking appropriate action to have Springfield Gardens address these violations at their properties. Additionally, our law department does have open court cases against Springfield Gardens pending before Housing Court. "

And the mother is pleading for action to be taken...

“I know there’s a lot of moms there’s a lot of tenants out there that need help. We are one community we are one family, and we need this management to take action,” she said.

Western Mass News did reach out to the property management company for comment but we have not yet heard back.

