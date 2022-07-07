Settlement coordinator weighs in on courthouse mold lawsuit’s next steps

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A settlement reached in May to avert a trial over the mold at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, is now in Jeopardy and now the issue may end up back in court after all.

Attorneys for a group of courthouse employees filed a breach of contract for two separate reasons. Now, it’s up to the settlement coordinator, John Payne, to decide what’s next. Western Mass News spoke to him earlier Thursday.

Pat Silk works on the fourth floor of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, in one of the areas where toxic mold was found. She was expecting to come back to work on Wednesday and find her workspace thoroughly cleaned.

“There’s still dust in the corners. There’s cobwebs. Some of the surfaces are still dirty. It’s just really disheartening,” said Silk.

The deep cleaning was required as a part of the settlement agreement reached back in May, between the trial court and courthouse employees who remain concerned about the health impacts of dangerous mold in the building. now, attorneys are saying the trial court breached their contract, by not cleaning up to the standards outlined.

“The cavalier approach by leaders from Boston and the Trial Court is simply disrespectful to western Mass. and it continues to frustrate all of us,” said Co-counsel Jeff Morneau.

They also claim that the trial court is dragging their feet in completing the occupational health hazard study, which will look to see if people’s health issues are directly linked to the condition of the building.

Western Mass News reached out to a representative with the trial court who sent us a statement that reads quote:

“The trial court has received the plaintiffs’ written allegations of breach and will respond in writing to the settlement coordinator to report on both its completed and its ongoing work on these matters.”

The allegations of contract breaches were delivered to the settlement coordinator, former Judge John Payne. He now plans to hold a meeting with the parties involved.

“Look it, this is what we’ve done, this is what has happened. This is what we aren’t happy with, this is where we think you’ve missed the boat and try to see if we can reach some sort of an agreement with respect to that,” explained Payne.

Payne said if they cannot come to an agreement, the case may move on to a mediation, bringing it back inside the courtroom. but he said the whole process could take longer than people are expecting.

“It’s been several decades of waiting for this and it isn’t all going to get resolved in six months or so, it’s going to take a year or two,” said Payne.

Employees of the courthouse said they’re not going to stop fighting.

“We all will continue this fight for what we all deserve. A safe courthouse to work in,” said Morneau.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi reached out to Governor Charlie Baker and the trial court after hearing about this week’s cleaning as well. He said there has been no concrete action and encouraged them to replace the courthouse.

