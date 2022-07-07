State lawmakers propose rebates to help with inflation costs

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - State lawmakers have announced a proposal to help Massachusetts residents with rising costs related to inflation.

In a joint statement from Massachusetts House Speaker Ronald Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz, and Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, they said the legislature will work to establish the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund. That fund would provide economic relief rebates to eligible Massachusetts residents and families.

“Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets,” the lawmakers explained in the statement.

The rebates - which they said would be issued before September 30, 2022 - would be $250 for an individual taxpayer and $500 for joint filers. The eligibility will be determined by 2021 reported income with a minimum of $38,000 and a maximum of $100,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for joint filers.

