State Rep. Ramos reacts to employee concerns over courthouse cleaning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re hearing what local leaders have to say after employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield were disappointed with cleaning efforts done over the weekend.

Employees returned to the building Wednesday after packing up their things on Thursday for what they hoped would be a thorough cleaning. After they were disappointed by what they saw, we caught up with State Representative Orlando Ramos, who told us he wants to see something done for the employees of this building and he’s in favor of a new courthouse.

“It’s disappointing to hear,” Ramos said.

Over the long holiday weekend, the Roderick Ireland courthouse was supposed to undergo “a deep clean” as outlined in the settlement agreement reached in May between the Massachusetts Trial Court and courthouse employees. However, employees Western Mass News spoke to on Wednesday told us they came back to see dirt, dust, and mold still in the building.

“This is a building that is owned by the state and so we want to do whatever we can to keep people safe and to make sure they’re able to work safely,” Ramos added.

Ramos reacted to the employee’s concerns, said this is a complex issue, and he wants to see everyone work together.

“We’re hearing conflicting stories from DCAM compared to what we’re hearing here locally, so we just have to get everyone in the same room and come to an agreement,” Ramos explained.

He said he hopes to see a new courthouse.

“Last year, I proposed the idea of combining a courthouse with a police department, which, you know, they’re both needed. We need a new police department. We need a new courthouse, so I propose the idea of combining the two into one public safety complex,” Ramos noted.

He also thinks that plan would save taxpayers money and be more convenient.

Lawyers representing the employees in the lawsuit against the trial court said they’re now planning to file a breach of contract and will be holding a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m.

Meantime, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez has been appointed to a bond bill committee. The $5 billion act would authorize funds to be borrowed for general infrastructure projects for the state, which could include a new Springfield courthouse.

