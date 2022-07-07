Town by Town: West Springfield dog show, Longmeadow farmers’ market,

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Longmeadow, West Springfield, and South Hadley.

A farmers market at the Longmeadow Shops opened back up on Thursday for another season.

Guests are invited to stroll the shops and the farmers market every Thursday through October 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We’re told shoppers can expect to find an assortment of locally grown fruits and veggies, baked goods, honey, milk, cheeses, flowers, and more.

Vendors include Berry Knoll Garden, Valley View Acres, Sweet Pea Cheese, and Blossoming Acres.

In West Springfield, the Yankee Classic Cluster Dog Shows are back at the Eastern States Exposition.

The show takes place through Sunday at the Better Living Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event showcases dogs of the Holyoke, Kenilworth, Farmington, and Naugatuck Kennel Clubs.

In South Hadley, the Lady Bea Cruise at Brunelle’s Marina opened back up for the season on Thursday. The cruise line runs until Columbus Day.

We’re told riders can enjoy a day time excursion or a beautiful sunset on the Connecticut River.

The boats are equipped with with air conditioning and heating, and the Lady Bea told Western Mass News they’re prepared to cruise in various weather conditions and keep it comfortable and fun.

