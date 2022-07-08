Community donations saves Greenfield Police Department’s K9 program

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Greenfield, the city council’s budget cuts to the police department threatened to end its K-9 program.

But, thanks to donations from the community, Niko the German Shephard will stay on the force.

After Greenfield’s city council approved $425 thousand in cuts to the Greenfield Police Department, the department announced it would have to disband its K9 unit.

“We were pleasantly surprised, to say the least, a committee is stepped up tremendously and we’re very grateful for everyone’s support and realizing what an asset the dog is to the community,” said K9 handler Officer Patrick Merrigan of the Greenfield Police Department.

Merrigan said the community has raised more than $6,000 of the $7,000 needed to keep 2.5-year-old Niko on the force, putting his extensive training to work.

“A lot of things are based on human odor like tracking area searches article searches which could be if someone has foreseen tossed a weapon or dropped a piece of clothing,” Merrigan said.

Unfortunately, the funds will not reinstate the comfort dog program, including the Saint Bernard Donut, given that their handler former Greenfield Police Officer Laura Gordon, took a leave of absence over the controversial budget cuts, and has since joined the Irving Police force. But Officer Merrigan said keeping Niko on the job is good for public safety and him personally.

“We’ve developed a very strong bond, so to know that he’s going to stay working in the community and that we get to keep working together it’s just a huge weight off my shoulders,” explained Merrigan.

If you’d like to donate, checks can be mailed to the Greenfield Police Department. “K9 fund” should be written in the memo line.

