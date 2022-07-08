Concerns continue over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -More tenants who live at other buildings owned by the company that owns the Springfield Gardens Apartments reached out to Western Mas News to share their concerns.

Several tenants shared numerous photos and videos of their apartments showing ongoing problems they claim have not been fixed by their property manager. And now their calls for change are growing.

On Thursday, one Springfield mother reached out to Western Mass News to express concerns about the living conditions in her Springfield Gardens Apartment on Pearl Street.

She shared these photos with us showing areas she is worried about. Now, more tenants at other Springfield Gardens-owned apartments are speaking out against problems they are dealing with in their units.

“In January 2021, I want to say Springfield Gardens took ownership of this building. When they took ownership of this building, they let things completely slip. For maintenance orders, they would set something up, I would take time off to be here for these things and nobody would ever show up,” said Anna Smith, Springfield Gardens tenant,” said Anna Smith, Springfield Gardens tenant.

Smith lives in an apartment on School Street that is owned by Springfield Gardens. She shared photos with Western Mass News showing areas of concern inside her apartment. We asked smith to describe the problems she has dealt with over the past three years she has lived there.

“I have a lot of water damage...The walls are damaged, the light fixtures are logged my medicine cabinet has come so waterlogged that the door no longer closes because it’s bubbled up. it’s pretty terrible so every time they come, they either slap a new ceiling fixture which obviously doesn’t stop it from leaking it just keeps going,” Smith said.

We reached out to the lawyer who represents the Springfield Gardens apartments. He declined an interview but tells us property management has addressed all of Smith’s maintenance requests as of Friday. Smith said that’s not the case and nothing has been done aside from installing a smoke detector.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office also shared with us on Thursday that Springfield building and code enforcement is aware of the ongoing situation and are taking action to have Springfield Gardens address the violations at their properties.

Meanwhile, Smith is pleading for more to be done by property management.

“I want my unit everyone’s units fixed i want this place to be safe for people’s children and families, if you have to make 2.5 times the rent to live here, they should be fixing this,” said Smith.

Western Mass News reached out to the property manager for a statement, but they declined to comment at this time.

