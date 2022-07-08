Fernandez Family Restaurant in Holyoke closing in two weeks

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in Holyoke is closing its doors after more than three decades in business and the decision is taking longtime customers by surprise.

“Thanks to all the wonderful food and memories you guys gave my family,” said Anthony Maldonado.

After 34 years of serving the Holyoke community, Fernandez Family Restaurant is closing their doors for good. The popular establishment is known for its traditional Puerto Rican dishes and customers told us they can’t believe it’s shutting down.

“It just blew my mind,” said Alejandro Quezada.

“I’m just like in shock because I’ve been coming to Fernandez since I’ve been in Holyoke and I’ve been in Holyoke for a good three to four years,” added Isaiah Montalvo.

“We had to come back. We had to come as fast as we can…It’s sad. They are a good family,” Maldonado added.

As for the reason behind the closing, Western Mass News spoke with the owners to find out.

“The reason and the decision we made to close the restaurant, it is something that we were thinking about for a long time. Some of you may or may not know that my dad is a little bit ill. He’s doing well, but overall, it’s a family decision. It’s a choice to spend time with our families and just care for them,” said Jacqueline Fernandez.

“It’s time to let go. It’s time to retire. It’s been 34 years of serving the beautiful city of Holyoke. After growing up on the restaurant, it comes to the point where it’s time. It’s time to let go. It’s sad, but it’s time to spend more time with the family,” added Ivelis Fernandez

This local favorite will official close their doors on Friday, July 22.

