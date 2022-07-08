Advertisement

Homework House in Holyoke begins summer session

Some students in Holyoke are beginning a new summer school session.
By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some students in Holyoke are beginning a new summer school session.

The Homework House offers free academic support for students from six to 13 years old.

Programs focus on helping children become better readers and writers with literacy programs. The day is rounded out with and offer some traditional camp-type games and activities.

Organizers said it’s helping bridge the gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Literacy rates are down this year and we’ve been working through our after-school program reaching out to all of the schools, working with family engagement coordinators at the schools,” said Homework House Director of Programs Jessica Booth.

The Homework House has programs throughout the school year in addition to the summer sessions at two sites.

The middle school program focuses on college and career.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A firm warning has been issued in Massachusetts about a TikTok challenge that is circulating on...
Police warning of TikTok challenge involving toy guns, Orbeez
Now that the Thunderbirds’ historic season has come to an end, the Civic Center parking garage...
Demolition nears, plans coming together for Civic Center parking garge
an abortion protection bill in Massachusetts is expected to be sent to Governor Charlie Baker’s...
State lawmakers working to pass abortion protection bill
Some students in Holyoke are beginning a new summer school session
Homework House in Holyoke begins summer session