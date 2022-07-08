Homework House in Holyoke begins summer session

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some students in Holyoke are beginning a new summer school session.

The Homework House offers free academic support for students from six to 13 years old.

Programs focus on helping children become better readers and writers with literacy programs. The day is rounded out with and offer some traditional camp-type games and activities.

Organizers said it’s helping bridge the gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Literacy rates are down this year and we’ve been working through our after-school program reaching out to all of the schools, working with family engagement coordinators at the schools,” said Homework House Director of Programs Jessica Booth.

The Homework House has programs throughout the school year in addition to the summer sessions at two sites.

The middle school program focuses on college and career.

