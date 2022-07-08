One dead following rollover crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died after a rollover crash in Holyoke Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the single-car crash on the corner of Lyman Street and Main Street around 5 a.m.

Officials told us the car crashed into a light pole before rolling over and catching on fire.

The Holyoke Fire Department worked quickly to put out the fire and when our Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, they were removing the driver from the vehicle.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty noted that as emergency crews removed the front passenger door to extricate the driver, a gun fell from the vehicle and was secured by police officers.

We also spotted downed power lines and were told that power was temporarily out to surrounding areas.

Moriarty noted that police have since been told by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that the driver has passed away.

Mass. State Police are now handling the investigation into the crash.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.