One taken to hospital after rollover crash in Holyoke

By Libby James and Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Holyoke Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the single-car crash on the corner of Lyman Street and Main Street around 5 a.m.

Officials tell us the car crashed into a light pole before rolling over and catching on fire.

The Holyoke Fire Department worked quickly to put out the fire and when our Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, they were removing the driver from the vehicle.

We also spotted downed power lines and were told that power is out in surrounding areas.

No word on the condition of the driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

