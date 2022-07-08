Police investigating unattended death at West Springfield hotel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state authorities are investigating an unattended death at a West Springfield hotel.

West Springfield Police said that officers were originally called to the parking lot of EconoLodge on Elm Street for a report of two possible victims.

One person was transported from the scene after lifesaving measures were performed.

While the case remains under investigation by West Springfield Police and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, investigators said that there is not any danger to the public at this time.

