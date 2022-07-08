Advertisement

Police investigating unattended death at West Springfield hotel

Police are investigating an unattended death at EconoLodge in West Springfield on July 8, 2022
Police are investigating an unattended death at EconoLodge in West Springfield on July 8, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state authorities are investigating an unattended death at a West Springfield hotel.

West Springfield Police said that officers were originally called to the parking lot of EconoLodge on Elm Street for a report of two possible victims.

One person was transported from the scene after lifesaving measures were performed.

While the case remains under investigation by West Springfield Police and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, investigators said that there is not any danger to the public at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person has died after a rollover crash in Holyoke Friday morning.
One dead following rollover crash in Holyoke
One person has died after a rollover crash in Holyoke Friday morning.
One dead following rollover crash in Holyoke
Westfield Public Schools’ summer meal program for kids impacted by supply chain, inflation
Westfield Public Schools’ summer meal program for kids impacted by supply chain, inflation
Community donations saves Greenfield Police Department's K9 program
Community donations saves Greenfield Police Department’s K9 program