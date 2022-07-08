Police warning of TikTok challenge involving toy guns, Orbeez

(WGGB/WSHM) - A firm warning has been issued in Massachusetts about a TikTok challenge that is circulating on social media and could lead to potential criminal charges.

It encourages drive-by shootings using Nerf guns and gel beads.

Two separate police departments in the Bay State are investigating reports of the Orbeez challenge, which is happening in their communities.

“We’ve seen this incident take place here in this town just about a week ago tonight,” said Sturbridge Police Sgt. Sean Paine.

Paine told Western Mass News about a TikTok challenge that has caught on among young people in his town and wants the public to be warned.

“We had a car full of kids aiming what turned out to be a water BB gun at strangers, shooting projectiles at them,” Paine explained.

It’s known as the Orbeez challenge, where the popular gel beads are frozen and loaded into a toy gun, then shot at people while driving around. Paine described the 911 call that came in last Friday night.

“So the 911 call was for a car full of people that were aiming what they thought were a real gun at people. They knew they were being shot at, but they weren’t sure what was being shot at them,” Paine noted.

Paine told us one man was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony. Meanwhile, three juveniles are expected to be summoned.

The same thing also happened in Southbridge where police posted photos on Facebook along with a firm warning, that said, in part, “The Southbridge Police have received several calls of people reporting to be victims of this challenge as well as dispersing large disruptive gatherings participating in this challenge.”

Police in both communities recommend parents talk to their children about the dangers and potential charges they could face if they participate in the challenge.

