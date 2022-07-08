State lawmakers working to pass abortion protection bill

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that is aimed at safeguarding abortion rights. The move comes as an abortion protection bill in Massachusetts is expected to be sent to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk within the next two weeks.

Both actions come following the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“This executive order directs the Department of Health and Human Services, HHS, to ensure all patients, including pregnant woman and girls experiencing pregnancy loss, get emergency care they need under federal law and the doctors have the clear guidance on their own responsibilities and protections no matter what state they are in,” the president explained.

It is important to note that President Biden cannot take any action to restore the nationwide right to an abortion due to the Supreme Court’s ruling. He is now calling on Americans to elect members of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections who support federal legislation protecting abortion access.

“If you want to change the circumstance for woman and even little girls in this country, please go out and vote. When tens of millions of women vote this year, they won’t be alone,” the president added.

Meanwhile, in the Bay State, the House of Representatives recently passed the Abortion Protections Bill and have sent it to the state Senate. Western Mass News spoke with State Senator Eric Lesser, who is in favor of the bill.

“We are going to be putting in additional safeguards both to protect providers who offer services both to woman in Massachusetts, but also woman who might travel here from other states,” Lesser said.

Lesser told us that the legislation is expected to pass the Senate and arrive on Baker’s desk sometime in the next two weeks. He added that Baker’s executive order protecting the right to an abortion in Massachusetts is still in effect, which he hopes to keep permanent.

“There is some protection in place immediately as a result of that executive order, but what we’re trying to do is codify that executive order into law, so that it will continue, no matter who the governor might be or what might change in the months and years ahead,” Lesser added.

On a local level, the city of Easthampton held a public hearing this week to discuss a proposed ordinance designed to stop deceptive advertising practices of emergency pregnancy centers. Western Mass News spoke with one city councilor who explained what the ordinance means.

“This ordinance was introduced before the illegal leak before Roe v. Wade was recently overturned. Previously, when abortion was still legal in any state, these centers outnumbered those where you can obtain a full spectrum, abortion reproductive healthcare, and now with Roe being overturned, states like Massachusetts, where abortion is still legal, are very likely to see a proliferation of clinics that will potentially deceive people into pursing services, such as abortion that are not offered,” said Easthampton City Councilor Owen Zaret.

Zaret told us that the language for that ordinance is being revised and will be sent back to the ordinance committee where they will review and bring it back for another public hearing soon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.