State legislators hope to provide relief to Mass. families with inflation checks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Much-needed financial relief could soon be coming to families across the Bay State. This, as state legislators announce potential funding to taxpayers as the price of gas, groceries, and just about everything continues to rise. This is just a proposal at this point, but State Senator John Velis said he expects it to pass quickly, something people we caught up with said would be a big help.

“Everything’s getting really expensive,” said Benjamin Tourigny of Springfield.

People across Massachusetts continuing to feel the sting of inflation may soon get some much-needed relief. The speaker of the house and the senate president released a joint statement Thursday, announcing a plan to send one-time tax rebates to people across Massachusetts, as prices continue to climb.

“Food prices are horrible. Ot affects everything at my job as well, gas prices,” said Tourigny.

And he’s not alone.

“I can’t go anywhere in my district or beyond where people aren’t talking about how much they’re hurting,” said State Senator John Velis.

Velis told Western Mass News that getting relief to the people of Massachusetts is a top priority.

“I assume that it’ll pass overwhelmingly by both parties. And again, it’s a step in the right direction, but it’s by no means enough to satisfy the hurt and the pain that’s out there with people wherever they go right now,” explained Velis.

Under The Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, lawmakers said individual taxpayers making less than $100-thousand a year would receive $250, while married couples making less than $150-thousand dollars would get $500.

People we caught up with said they are on board with the payments.

“As long as it doesn’t add more of a deficit, I think it’s a good idea,” said Tourigny.

“I have three kids at home, so the extra cash comes in handy. And then, with COVID, I’ve been out of work for a year and a half maybe, so I just started a new job. I’ve only been there two months, so it would be an immense help. it would help me catch up on bills,” said Sherrys Salazar of Chicopee.

Governor Charlie Baker’s office responded to the proposal on Thursday saying:

“Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito filed a $700 million tax relief plan in January to give the people of Massachusetts a break from rising costs but more importantly, the governor’s plan makes these tax cuts permanent…The Administration will carefully review any tax relief proposal the Legislature sends to the Governor’s desk.”

While Velis said that bill is still working its way through the process, these proposed one-time payments will go a long way.

“This is the immediate relief that many of us have been calling for for a long time,” said Velis.

Velis said he expects this to pass before the end of the legislative session at the end of this month. If approved, people could expect to receive these checks from the Department of Revenue by the end of September.

