Town by Town: July 8

In West Springfield, a local liquor store is working to help veterans. Table & Vine of West Springfield joined forces with the Yuengling Brewery to help raise money for local Massachusetts military veterans and their families through their Lagers for Heroes in-store fundraising initiative. The program ran May 9- June 19 and through the generosity of its consumers, Table & Vine was able to successfully raise $1,403.00. The store awarded the money to the Mass. VFW Foundation.

In Holyoke, residents can enter to win lunch with Mayor Joshua Garcia or a $200 gift card. The city is conducting a survey to learn the community’s needs to better spend funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act. Those who take the survey will automatically be entered to win the prize. It’s available now through August 16 either on the city’s website or Facebook page.

In Tower Square Park in Springfield, the Downtown Springfield Farmer’s Market is taking place. Organizers said the market works to educate people about local farms, seasonal eating, and encourages consumers to use locally grown produce. Live music started at the market Friday and it takes place every Friday from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

