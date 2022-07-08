A Fantastic Weather Weekend On the Way!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The rest of the afternoon will be warm and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A spot shower can’t be ruled out, but so far any activity has been to our south.

Some partial clearing is possible overnight, but we keep a slight muggy feel with lows falling into the middle and upper 50s.

Behind the departing cold front, strong high pressure over central Canada will build toward New England, bringing a shot of refreshing air for the weekend. Some humidity and clouds may linger early tomorrow morning then dew points fall and skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80′s.

Sunday begins a bit “chilly” for July with some upper 40s possible, but full sunshine will bring temperatures up quickly and it will be a warm afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with comfortable dew points, along with a light and variable breeze. Temperatures continue to rise Monday as high pressure moves offshore. It will warm, but not too humid most of the day however humidity gets a bit higher late.

Our weather pattern turns warmer, more humid and unsettled for the middle of the week with highs near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for the middle of next week as well.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.