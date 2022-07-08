Advertisement

Water leak impacting Chester residents

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A water leak is impacting residents in the western Hampden County town of Chester.

Town officials reported Friday that crews are working to repair the leak, which has an unknown origin, as soon as possible.

In the meantime, they are working with MEMA to get water to residents. Drinking water will be available at town hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition, non-potable water that can be used to flush toilets will be available at the town’s fire station starting at 3 p.m. Friday. They are asking that residents to bring their own containers to transport that water.

