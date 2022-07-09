Incredible Weekend Weather!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Increasing sun with decreasing humidity to Start off this morning!

Refreshing air continues to build into New England Saturday morning thanks to high pressure moving down from Canada. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s and climb back to the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon. Expect a light northerly breeze and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. No weather troubles for any of your outdoor plans.

Skies remain clear Saturday night and with dry air in place along with light to calm wind, temperatures will cool quickly. Sunday morning lows should fall into the lower 50s for most, but some upper 40s are possible too! Brisk to say the least

Wall to wall sunshine is on tap Sunday with seasonable temperatures, very low humidity and light and variable breezes. This should be the last seasonable day for a bit as we transition to a hotter, more humid stretch of weather. If you aren’t a fan of heat/humidity, make sure you capitalize on this weekend’s perfect weather.

The heat turns up a bit Monday with highs approaching the upper 80s, however we are still sunny and dry. Hot and humid Tuesday with highs around 90. We will see partly cloudy skies, but a cold front should bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day and evening. A severe weather threat may also be possible. A shower or two remains possible Wednesday morning, then we become less humid Thursday to Saturday.

