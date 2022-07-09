Innervizion Empowerment and Consulting Center holds anti-gun violence march

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield’s InnerVizion Empowerment Consultant Center held an anti-gun violence march Saturday morning to call for an end to gun violence in the city.

Demonstrators marched from Club Aquarius on State Street to Magazine Park to make their message known.

“Put your guns down, don’t kill your brother,” said CEO of the InnerVizion Empowerment Consultant Center and march organizer, Donnell R. Wright. “Put your guns down. Just put your guns down for the sake of your mother, just put your guns down.”

That was just one of the chants that were heard down State Street in Springfield Saturday morning.

“Gun violence is a spiritual disease,” Wright said. “You’re never going to be able to stop the guns. You have to stop the desire to want a gun in the place.”

Families who lost their loved ones to gun violence were invited to participate in the march since they are the ones still looking for justice.

“People solve problems using violence,” Wright told us. “It used to be using fists. That transferred into using firearms.”

Wright said that part of the answer to solving gun violence is teaching people to not use a gun to solve a problem.

“We have to make sure that we get people the ability to have de-escalation techniques,” he said. “We have to work on our alternatives to violence, to solve our problems without using a firearm, because we are killing our own citizens and our own brothers.”

As Wright mentioned, gun violence does not only impact the families of loved ones, but also the neighborhoods they happen in.

“People are afraid to come out of their homes,” he said. “Businesses are suffering because people don’t want to go to certain businesses because they’re located in certain areas.”

An all-inclusive festival for the community was organized for after the march and will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

