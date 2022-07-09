Police: Crews respond to paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday evening
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday night around 6:30.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that crews went up the mountain to stabilize the man who crashed, before transporting him to a local hospital.
According to officials, the man was in good condition when they brought him to the hospital.
