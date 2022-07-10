Annual ceremony commemorates B-17 crash on Mt. Tom in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A ceremony was held Saturday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the B-17 crash on Mount Tom in Holyoke.

The remembrance was held at the monument where the crash happened in 1946.

Scott Stettner, who attends the annual ceremony, told Western Mass News why this event is so meaningful to him.

For me personally, it’s very, very special. My uncle Al warm was on the plane. I was not born yet when the accident happen, so I just know Al through my mom’s stories. He was my mom’s brother, very special to my mom, this is my mom’s hat, my moms no longer with us, but I wear her hat here eat year cause this is a very special place for her, so I can’t even extra how special it is and the kind of support we get from committee members and the local community here”, explained Stettner.

Stettner said the event gets more and more support every year, which he is thankful for.

