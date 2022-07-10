Chester faces state of emergency with water main break, residents supplied with needed water

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A state of emergency has been declared in Chester after a water main break has left many in town without water.

On Friday, a broken pipe drained the town’s entire water supply. Officials told Western Mass News that about 95 percent of the water has been restored to the town, but about 17 families are still without water and it’s not expected to be restored for a couple of days. In the meantime, The town is working to supply water to residents and a boil water order is in effect to protect residents from health risks.

“So we’re definitely working on resolving the issue that caused the problem at the plant in the first place getting it taken care of as quickly as possible,” said Jill Strong, Emergency Management Director for the town of Chester.

On Friday, Chester residents were alerted of a large leak, impacting the town’s water supply.

The message going out as far as Chicopee on a billboard Western Mass News located Saturday, alerting residents of a boil water order, which will continue until further notice.

To break it down: residents with water are to bring it to a boil for a minute and then let it cool before using it, to kill bacteria, or to use bottled water.

Boiled and bottled water is to be used for essentials like drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and cooking until further notice. This is the result of unsafe water pressure, which can lead to backflows and result in the generation of bacterial contamination.

According to the officials, contamination from bacteria and viruses can lead to symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches. And it can be a health risk for infants younger kids some of the elderly and those with severely compromised immune systems.

Earlier Saturday, Western Mass News stopped by the town of Chester, where officials said about 100-150 families went to the town hall to pick up bottled water.

There, we caught up with John Bladasaro, chairman of the town’s select board, who said seeing neighbors looking out for one another is the silver lining.

“We’re all working together to get through this, so hopefully by Sunday afternoon into Monday will be back to normal,” he said.

As for the essentials like toilet flushing, water has been available at the fire station, but, residents are asked to bring containers to transport the water.

Chief Rich Small of the Chester Fire Department advises residents to use water wisely, but if there was an emergency, he told us that they are prepared.

“We got the other four surrounding towns’ fire stations on standby to cover us for any fire suppression,” he said.

The state has also stepped in to offer a hand in this emergency. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency told Western Mass News in a statement:

“The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is supporting local officials in the town of Chester during their ongoing water emergency which began on July 8th. MEMA is assisting town officials with procuring water for distribution, public alerting, and assisting at their drinking water point of distribution.”

Strong told Western Mass News that she knows the situation is under control and is grateful for the assistance:

“I’ve been living in the hill towns my whole life, definitely, everyone gets a little bit into a panic situation but easily controlled...It’s nice to see the community come together,” said Strong.

Bottled water will be available for residents again tomorrow at the Chester Police Station starting at 9 a.m. until noon. Residents that cannot make it can coordinate special arrangements by contacting police. Western Mass News will continue to follow this emergency and bring you the latest updates.

