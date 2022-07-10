Chester residents share experiences of not having water due to break

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Some Chester residents are on their third day without running water after a water main break impacted the town’s supply. Sunday, water bottles were once again handed out at the Town Hall.

“Waking up and trying to use the restroom and nothing working. Washing hands, trying to turn on the faucet. Nothing,” said Mike Stapleton, Chester resident.

Stapleton shared with Western Mass News what it was like waking up Saturday morning with no running water.

“Not being able to take showers up until just yesterday. Late yesterday, toilets wouldn’t flush. Had to go down to the river, because they didn’t have potable water at that point. So we filled up gallons of water right by the river and used that to flush,” said Stapleton

Mike is one of many residents without running water. He had to pick up three cases of water from Town Hall Sunday for himself and his family.

“It’s extremely hard. I have three children under the age of 5. So they’re always thirsty. Especially with the hot weather. I mean it’s really hard,” said Stapleton.

Due to unsafe water pressure, a boil water order remains in place for those with running water to protect residents from health risks.

Town administrator Kathe Warden said that it is believed that the source of the water main break has been located, but repairs have yet to start.

“The other day when I turned it on it just made a big gargling water sound. And then nothing came out. Today it’s been running fine. Just not drinkable,” said Gabriella Salvani, Chester resident.

The town of Chester will be giving out bottled water Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No word yet on when drinking water will be available for residents.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.