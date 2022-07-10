Elms Lodge holds plant sale fundraiser

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -There was a plant sale fundraiser in Agawam Sunday to help out the Elm-Belcher Masonic Lodge.

Funds raised at the event will be used to counterbalance operating expenses at the lodge. John Stone, master at the lodge and member Michael Casper explained why the Elms Lodge and this event is meaningful to them.

“Our lodge has been a staple in the community for a long time, our lodge goes back to 1870, we just celebrated our 150th anniversary and we always try to do things that bring the community together,” said Stone.

John and Michael said that they are thankful for the opportunity to share their planting skills with the community.

