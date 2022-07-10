Advertisement

First bomblenazo event held in Springfield Saturday

West Springfield Rotary Club's Annual Rotary Rocks fundraiser makes comeback
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

The first bombplenazo event was held downtown Saturday. The event featured traditional folk lorde music from Puerto Rico as well as artwork, vendors and dancing.

The director of the event, Brenda Cepeda, told Western Mass News why she felt the need to hold this in the city of springfield.

“We don’t want the music, the folk lore traditional music to die out from Puerto Rico. Especially coming from Puerto Rico we want to continue this traditional until the end. We won’t let this die out,” she said.

The event wrapped up at 6:30p.m. Saturday.

