First bomblenazo event held in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

The first bombplenazo event was held downtown Saturday. The event featured traditional folk lorde music from Puerto Rico as well as artwork, vendors and dancing.

The director of the event, Brenda Cepeda, told Western Mass News why she felt the need to hold this in the city of springfield.

“We don’t want the music, the folk lore traditional music to die out from Puerto Rico. Especially coming from Puerto Rico we want to continue this traditional until the end. We won’t let this die out,” she said.

The event wrapped up at 6:30p.m. Saturday.

