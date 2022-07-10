Local journalist’s 95th Birthday honored by Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special 95th birthday party was held at the log cabin for local journalist Barbara Bernard.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the celebration, honoring Barbara’s legacy in the city of Springfield.

“Barbara Bernard is a respected professional in journalism for the better part of seven decades. Beginning as a reporter for the former Holyoke Transcript Telegram. How many remember that?” said Mayor Sarno.

During the big celebration, Barbara said some of her favorite memories over the past 95 years, were right here at Western Mass News.

“That’s where I worked for many years, the Barbara Bernard show and it was good, we interviewed fabulous people big politicians, big stars from Broadway, lovely, just lovely,” Bernard explained.

Barbara said she’s happy she’s reached this stage in her life and looks forward to the years to come.

