Spectacular Sunday, Storms By Tuesday?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - What a beautiful day on Saturday. Guess what? Today will be just as nice!

After a chilly start with many locations down near 50, expect wall-to wall sun, calm winds, low humidity with highs in the lower 80s. Perfect weather for the beach, boat, pool, or any other outdoor activity. Just apply plenty of sunscreen as UV index is a 9.

There is a stationary boundary off to our south, keeping the moisture and humidity at bay, leaving the northeast, nice and dry. Dew points look to stay pleasant through Monday, where we will start to feel a bit muggy going into Tuesday. We do have a big warmup on the way too. Our upper air pattern is showing a strong high pressure to our south, which will very slowly move its way across the county, pushing the jet stream to our north... ushering in hot and humid air for later this week.

Next chance for rain doesn’t come until Tuesday. That will be our next weather maker. As of now, it appears that there could be an AM downpour followed by evening thunderstorms. A severe weather potential also is there so check back over the coming days for updates.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be hot though, taking a run at 90... then cooling off slightly to the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday... we heat back up big time going into next weekend, taking a run at the mid 90′s by Monday of next week. Afternoon spot showers and storms are possible Saturday though Tuesday... but most of the days will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.