West Springfield Rotary Club’s Annual Rotary Rocks fundraiser makes comeback

By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -West Springfield’s Rotary Club held a Woodstock-themed concert Saturay, marking the return of the Rotary Rocks annual fundraiser.

Guests wore 60′s inspired attire and enjoyed food provided by the West Springfield Lions Club. Back To The Garden band member Gary Adanson said it feels good to be back on stage after a two-year hiatus.

“The first song we play is called Freedom by Richy Havens and every time we play a show now it has more significance because people are out and feel the freedom of actually being able to be out again, out in public and having a good time. It feels really good,” explained Adanson.

Rotary Rocks is the clubs principal fundraiser. All fundraising proceeds go torwards scholarships, grants, and other local projects for the betterment of the West Springfield community.

