Arraignment held for suspect in deadly Northampton stabbing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A stabbing in Northampton over the weekend marks the first homicide in Hampshire County this year.

Investigators said that a 24-year-old man murdered his 21-year-old female roommate and those who know the victim are now scratching their heads as to why.

Devin Bryden, 24, walked inside the courtroom today in handcuffs to appear in front of a judge...

“It wasn’t nice to see a smug face walking through the doors of the courtroom this morning,” said Joseph Lubold, friend of the victim.

Bryden is accused of stabbing his 21-year-old female roommate to death and is now facing murder charges, along with larceny of a motor vehicle.

The Northampton Police Department were called to 11 Hatfield Street in Northampton around 6 p.m. Sunday where they found the woman dead. Court documents state that Bryden reportedly admitted to the stabbing and the planning of the victim’s murder. Police said he killed the victim in order to steal her car.

Now, the victim’s name is not being released at this time, but Lubold told Western Mass News that he was close to her and met her at an adult education school.

“She’s loved by everybody, infectious smile,” Lubold noted.

We’ve confirmed that the victim was a member of a youth advocacy program, DIAL/SELF. This program offers housing and other resources to teens and young adults. That’s where she roomed with Bryden, another member of the program.

“Let’s just hope justice will prevail in this situation,” Lubold added.

Prosecution asked that Bryden be held without the right to bail and the judge granted their request.

The murder is still under investigation by the Northampton Police Department and Mass. State Police.

