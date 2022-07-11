Bonaparte the 100-year-old turtle and others return to Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, Bonaparte the approximately 100-year-old turtle and some of his comrades were released back into the wild today.

The Turtle Rescue League and others marked the occasion with a homecoming celebration at Springfield College. Alexxia Bell, president of the Turtle Rescue League, told Western Mass News that this was a way to bring awareness to the 150-200 turtles they handled that were displaced by the draining of the pond for maintenance.

“They all ended up in the streets and in people’s yards, so we were called in along with other people to help out with these turtles bonaparte was one of the biggest males we had pulled out of this area,” explained Bell.

Bonaparte has been under the care of the rescue since July 2021, when he was relocated from the drained Watershops Pond to Five Mile Pond. But as a result of being an old man missing the comforts of home, he was hit by a car on boston road when he tried to return. The 45-pound turtle was brought to Turtle Rescue League for treatment where he remained until watershops was refilled and he could return.

Coordinators said they are happy they were able to host the event on Springfield College property and encourage others to learn about their local wildlife and preserving it. If you are interested in getting involved with the organization, more information can be found here.

